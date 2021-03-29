Editor:

I have never written a letter to the editor before, but I had a not-so-nice experience.

I went to a seminar looking to learn about the subject offered and get my questions answered. It was a huge disappointment.

I did learn how the speaker felt about wearing a "diaper" on his face, and he refused to wear one and did not at the seminar. He kept talking about that everything going on was a big hoax by government, etc.

Needless to say, I was disappointed in the seminar. It was not the place to be sharing his negative feelings.

I would not trust someone like this with one cent of my money.

Diane Buechel

Port Charlotte

