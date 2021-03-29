Editor:
I have never written a letter to the editor before, but I had a not-so-nice experience.
I went to a seminar looking to learn about the subject offered and get my questions answered. It was a huge disappointment.
I did learn how the speaker felt about wearing a "diaper" on his face, and he refused to wear one and did not at the seminar. He kept talking about that everything going on was a big hoax by government, etc.
Needless to say, I was disappointed in the seminar. It was not the place to be sharing his negative feelings.
I would not trust someone like this with one cent of my money.
Diane Buechel
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.