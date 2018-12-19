Editor:
I'm struggling to respond to a recent letter to the editor. My challenge is to not respond in the same manner in which the letter was written.
For the record, I am a political conservative with fairly good eyesight. My eye doctor says I do not have cataracts, glaucoma or macular degeneration. With that on the table, I am greatly offended by being told that conservatives and the tea party resorted to violence and threats. Prove it.
Our rallies were peaceful, we cleaned up our trash, we were respectful of others, and we never resorted to name-calling or false accusations.
It is glaringly obvious that the writer has a powerful hate for our president. That is his right. But he has absolutely zero right to attack good people because of their beliefs. And to even intimate an armed conflict between political interests goes a giant step too far.
It is this sort of vitriol that will prevent any healing, any bridging of the divide, any real solutions. That makes me sad. And it spurs me to speak out against this sort of action. It just is not productive. In fact it is very damaging.
Victoria Vaughn
Englewood
