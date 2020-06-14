Editor:
I was disappointed with Memorial Day services. Trump knows nothing about sacrifice.
We all know he was a draft dodger, but what about all of the LEMC idiots marching at our memorial without wearing a mask? Memorial Day is about people who made the supreme sacrifice. Why won't these so-called civil servants set an example and wear a mask to show you care about the living veterans who are among the most vulnerable of our society?
We are asking for leaders to lead by example. The masks protect others. This seems such a small sacrifice to make at a place symbolizing those who made such a great sacrifice. I am a Vietnam vet and I wear a mask and I am proud to show my respect to my fellow Americans.
Michael Ahearn
Punta Gorda
