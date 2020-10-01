Editor:

Filing old articles that I enjoyed I came across an old one that begs the question whether spell check or whatever passes for it these days is dead.

A July 15, 2020 article about 101-year-old John Busse by Don Moore under a smiling photo of John says in part: ".......he took off a Welmaracht officer...".

As a Vietnam veteran I abhor when I'm asked by that illiterate person standing next to me who says: "ahhhh Vietnam! So how many Japs did you kill?" there "ain't" no and never was a Welmaracht! Just ask my dear and departed father who served in the German Wehrmacht during World War II.

And if that offends someone now-a-days...tough. I spent three tours off the coast of Vietnam shooting and getting shot at so I believe I earned the right to say what I want to say, when I want to say it and how I want to say it without fear and political correctness. And please have someone proof what you publish! Pretty please?

Olaf Hansen

Port Charlotte

