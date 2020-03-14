Editor:
Instead of trading scientific arguments over whether or not carbon dioxide (CO2) increases/causes increases in temperature, why not take a common sense approach? We know that there have been five periods of long-range climate change since the time of Christ: 1) the Roman Warming Period, 2) the Medieval Cooling Period, 3) the Medieval Warming Period, 4) the Little Ice Age, and 5) the present day (since about 1900 to the present).
Historians and archaeologists generally agree that period 1 was probably warmer than now; that period 2 caused population declines due to starvation and plagues; period 3 was definitely warmer than now (Vikings colonized Greenland which had no ice then, and England exported wine from grapes grown there); period 4 caused such starvation in Ireland that tens of thousands emigrated here to survive; and during period 5, global temperature has increased by only 1.8 degrees F.
As far as rising seas go, seas have been rising for over 10,000 years. Ancient buildings have been found off some coasts that are deep under water, and in ancient times seacoasts were generally miles farther out than they are at present.
We are in a period of modest global warming. Those who scream that it is man-made and that we are all in danger are mistaken. It is madness to propose doing away with fossil fuels, which gave us modern civilization and a doubling of lifespans, and reminds me of the 909 people who knowingly drank the poison Kool-Aid at Jonestown.
Russell Wilcox
Port Charlotte
