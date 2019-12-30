Editor:
Happy season, whichever one you prefer.
The few ladies of the Friday Lunch Bunch put on a fantastic luncheon. A few ladies and three men managed to raise $1,195 to go toward the purchase of a new air conditioner for the Community Hall. Sixty happy ladies being waited on by three tall good-looking men, and great food. How good can it get? Thank you everyone.
Next year is Cooking with the Clauses. Pajama Party. Or if you must, Ugly Sweater.
The Symphony of Trees had a couple of glitches, but our Trash Tree won People’s Choice, and sold for $50. So, the Jesus Loves You Ministry has $150 to help the homeless. Also a blue ribbon — not bad.
The new year is near, and I certainly hope that things change for the better.
People used to argue, yell, scream and bang on the table, cool down and shake hands, and still be friends. You weren’t afraid to mention which party you favored. Now, no matter what, someone gets shot.
It is a sad world. Common sense needs to surface again — and humanity.
Smile at a stranger.
Pat Spence
El Jobean
