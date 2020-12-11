Editor:
The recent column (12/02/20) by Cal Thomas asks why people continue to put their faith in government and not in God? Well Cal, it is because when God lets people, kids included, go hungry it is government that provides the food stamps. The same goes for heating a cold home, caring for the sick and protecting the elderly, etc.
You can pray to be healthy, wealthy, and white but unless you already are it is fruitless. It is no wonder that the fastest growing secular group in America is atheists. Evangelicals know this and to protect their rear flank they have gone political. Hence Cal’s column. It has nothing to do with God, faith, or prayer but rather the Jan. 5 runoff election in Georgia
Yuck! Using God as political cover is gross.
Mike Deignan
Punta Gorda
