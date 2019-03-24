Editor:
As a season ticket holder to the Charlotte Symphony for several years I’ve been treated to the most amazing musical experience.
Maestro Raffaele Ponti has assembled an incredible group of the most talented musicians for every performance, and the list of guest artists he continues to book throughout the season are truly exceptional and worthy of every standing ovation.
As guests take their seats, we can hear each instrument awaken, stretching; the horns, the violins, the drums, sing their own melodies. Then the maestro appears, he lifts his wand and by his hand, each individual instrument blends their unique sounds together in pure harmony.
The richness and quality of each piece played, blend together and can be powerful in one moment, and tender in another. Maestro Ponte takes his audiences on an adventure every time. If you close your eyes, your ears can help you imagine the harmonic images in your mind. It’s truly magical.
If you haven’t bought tickets for next season, run don’t walk. Enjoy the music, and the experience of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra. Come to the after-parties, meet the musicians and guest artists at the after-parties.
This symphony is such a gift to our community. I never like to rush time since it goes way to fast, but I can’t wait for next season’s concerts.
Nanette Leonard
Punta Gorda
