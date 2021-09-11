I am unvaccinated. I have not been ill for over three years since I had a type of flu that lasted almost a month and acted much like COVID. Of course I did not die, but because I feel that I choose to let my body develop its own antibodies instead, this makes me not worth living, according to a recent writer.
He has moved to Charlotte County and believes all the resources that are here are for retired folks like him. It is strictly all my fault and people like me that our health care system is overloaded.
I would like to ask this man if he is a smoker or a drinker or obese. Heart disease is the main killer of the population.
Stay home and die. No thank you, sir. I choose to live. I choose to continue to be a nurse who will continue to care for all folks, even you. My opinion is that the fear crazy media is shoving down our throats is the real culprit crowding our ER and hospital systems, personally knowing several people who have gone in to be tested multiple times ‘just to see’ if they have COVID.
Resources are stretched and the hype is more real than you know. But since I don’t want to be vaccinated and have not been ill for three years, I may lose my job. Several other nurses feel the same. So yes, there may be beds but there may be no one to care for you when you go there. Take care of yourself.
