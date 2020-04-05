Editor:
After working 33 years at the same place my husband was let go of his position. I am so sick and tired of hearing "we are all in this together." My husband is a good man. They do not make him like that anymore. He drove to Fort Myers and when they move to Lehigh he still drove every day.
He was an exceptional worker. Now I see a man who is hurt angry and disappointed. He is so upset but refuses to admit it. He is a wonderful husband a one in a billion man. They are messing around in Washington with the money they are gong to send to people. Why do they put things in the "bill" that do not have anything to do with helping who needs the money! It should have nothing else but what it was intended to be for the people that live paycheck to paycheck.
There will be more suicides because we cannot put food on our table. People will feel more depressed and think the only way to help their families is to die. I feel that "We are all in this together" is BS. He wants a job! I think that would make him have some faith in himself again.
I broke my ankle and had to have it pieced back together and have a year to recovery. Help the American people by getting money to people who are in the same boat we are in and plug the leaks!
Carol Leonard
Port Charlotte
