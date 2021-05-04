Editor:
Allegiant pays taxes on their properties. Only a moron would think otherwise. Those cranes stay during hurricanes. Since storms appear at a few days notice, they're designed to not fall over. It's not like you take them down in one day. Those types of cranes are all over the east coast of Florida with no problems. Grow up.
James Fisher
Punta Gorda
