Editor:
As someone who taught history at the high school and college level for 38 years, I need to comment on the July 1 letter that called us "Marxist, socialist teachers who indoctrinate our youth to hate America."
The writer then went on to call us intellectually impaired and filled with a mentally decrepit mind set!Well, tell us what you really think? I have always found it interesting how many condemn teachers when they see problems that they cannot control. We become the scapegoats. We become the cause of the failures of the country. We become the people who failed their children. We become the folks who didn't make them learn in the classroom. It is always our fault.
Well from my point of view, my two Masters' degrees probably mean that I am not intellectually deficient. My serving as an American teacher chosen by the U.S. government to teach in a teacher exchange program in Japan shows that I am not deficient and a loyal American. And most importantly, watching the success of the thousands of kids I have come in touch with reminds me teachers do many things right.
During the pandemic many parents are admitting that they don't know how teachers do their jobs as they fail at home schooling. Perhaps those of you who claim that all teachers are Marxists might want to become teachers yourselves. But they say no, when they see the pay. Yikes! Who wants to be a teacher? Not them.
Jim Wasowski
Rotonda West
