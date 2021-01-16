Editor:
Probably the most ironic truth about the invasion of the Capitol led by Trump, lawmakers, police and fanatics is that, if Trump had done this while being a member of the military instead of Commander in Chief, he would have been relieved of duty immediately, put in the brig, stood trial for treason, and executed.
Almost every one of those Republicans in the House and Senate are just as guilty as Trump for indulging him in his fantasies, causing the crimes committed on Jan. 6th. Each of them should resign their office and put in real Republicans rather than Trumpists.
The most disgusting part of Wednesday was seeing on video Trump and his family watching television and really enjoying and celebrating what was happening during this siege. The entire Trump family are all mentally deranged and should never, ever be able to run for public office.
Darlene Rosen
Punta Gorda
