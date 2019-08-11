Editor:
To the citizens of El Paso, and all the communities that have been affected by violence, we are so sorry for your loss. We can't even fathom the pain and suffering you are experiencing due to the hatred that has spread across this country.
Maybe one day we can live in an a society where everyone is accepted no matter the color of our skin. Maybe one day people will take the time to get to know their neighbors who don't look like them and see we are alike in the heart.
Our thoughts and prayers to you and your families.
Scott, Liz O'Connell
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.