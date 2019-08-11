Editor:

To the citizens of El Paso, and all the communities that have been affected by violence, we are so sorry for your loss. We can't even fathom the pain and suffering you are experiencing due to the hatred that has spread across this country.

Maybe one day we can live in an a society where everyone is accepted no matter the color of our skin. Maybe one day people will take the time to get to know their neighbors who don't look like them and see we are alike in the heart.

Our thoughts and prayers to you and your families.

Scott, Liz O'Connell

Port Charlotte

