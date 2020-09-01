Editor:
I am the kind of citizen who doesn't pay much attention to politics and government. However, there is one official/candidate who continues to catch my eye.
Roger Eaton is a practical, hard-working public servant. I am impressed by three areas of his positive performance
1) Eaton strives to make the court system user friendly and convenient. This is refreshing in a time where everything I try to do is becoming increasingly complicated.
2) Eaton strives to use government funds carefully. He actually has returned tax revenues to the Board of County Commissioners.
3) Eaton strives to move swiftly when changing situations demand it. He made changes to the court procedures switching to remote court settings insuring that no employee had hours cut and all necessary services were provided for the residents of Charlotte County.
I will, once again, be voting for Roger Eaton, clerk of courts.
Joan L. Brown
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.