Editor:

I am the kind of citizen who doesn't pay much attention to politics and government. However, there is one official/candidate who continues to catch my eye.

Roger Eaton is a practical, hard-working public servant. I am impressed by three areas of his positive performance

1) Eaton strives to make the court system user friendly and convenient. This is refreshing in a time where everything I try to do is becoming increasingly complicated.

2) Eaton strives to use government funds carefully. He actually has returned tax revenues to the Board of County Commissioners.

3) Eaton strives to move swiftly when changing situations demand it. He made changes to the court procedures switching to remote court settings insuring that no employee had hours cut and all necessary services were provided for the residents of Charlotte County.

I will, once again, be voting for Roger Eaton, clerk of courts.

Joan L. Brown

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments