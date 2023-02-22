Let’s be clear about something, autocrats and fascists did not take away guns. What they took away first was free thought. They needed to keep their respective citizens “unwoke” because ignorant citizens are fearful citizens and easily manipulated.
They accomplished this goal by taking three important steps:
• Eliminate the right to demonstrate and petition the government.
• Control the education systems at every level.
• Villianize those who oppose them.
Because the persons who are demonstrating represent those who are most affected by the dictators’ ideology, it is easy for them to claim that the demonstrations are dangerous and disastrous. Then they pass laws restricting one from petitioning and demonstrating.
Then they attack the education systems’ claiming that teachers are indoctrinating their children with extreme and dangerous ideologies. They claim that the text books and lesson plans are degrading their nation and the people who are “good” citizens.
Once they have achieved scaring us with their propaganda, they take control over what is to be taught and what books can be used. Even going as far as banning books and pulling financial support from schools and libraries that do not comply.
Finally, they attack those who oppose them by calling them demons and villains who want to destroy the country and its principles. They want the collective whole to believe that the system is broken and it’s caused by the “woke” ideologists.
If this sounds familiar, then you must start now to stop this movement and stop it now.
