Three items in Sunday’s paper merit comment. 1) There should be no public funding devoted to parking for Sunseeker. The article implies that Sunseeker made changes to their original agreement entitling them to a reduced number of spaces and yet the county did nothing to renegotiate once conditions changed.
2) Commissioner Deutsch is quoted as saying that developers have "a constitutional right” to build developments on Burnt Store Road. I question whether they have a “right” for the commission to collude in that development, by time after time, approving zoning changes to allow increased density. In one case recently, a parcel originally zoned for 30 units has now been increased to 1,000. Do any of us benefit from that? Many of us in Charlotte County are here because we don’t want to live like those in Fort Myers or Sarasota. When is the last time the Punta Gorda City Council or County Commission listened to their residents, instead of developers? They need to understand that very few of us subscribe to the “growth is always good” mindset.
3) Impact fees should be raised to the maximum possible. Much of this new construction is double the size of the homes that most of our baby boomers’ parents raised 3-5 kids in and yet the majority are only intended for two retired occupants. If they can afford to do that, they can afford to pay the increased fees.
