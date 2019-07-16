Editor:
The local housing shortage may have a solution from several ideas.
One, telephone to areas that have successfully solved this problem (Key West for one) and find out what they did.
Two, do nothing and as the wage rate goes up due to Sunseeker having to hire 500 people; housing will become affordable.
Three, create a housing authority and pass municipal bonds to either subsidize rents or construction.
Somewhere in those three ideas is the solution.
Garland Wilson
Port Charlotte
