Editor:
Three truths:
1. There was no massive fraud in the November 2020 election. This was certified by Chris Krebs, the Republican director of the Cybersecurity Infrastructure and Security Agency. He was appointed by Donald Trump. The former Attorney General, Bill Barr directed the Department of Justice to thoroughly investigate any possible fraud and found nothing that would overturn the election. Joseph Biden is the duly elected President of the United States. He won fairly by over 7 million votes.
2. What happened at the Capitol on January 6th was a violent insurrection undertaken by right-wing extremists. It was not a typical tourist day. It was not BLM or people who call themselves anti-fascist. Some people were there to peacefully protest, but others were not. To see the atrocities done to the Capitol and Metropolitan Police, watch the New York Times video, Day of Rage here: https://youtu.be/jWJVMoe7OY0.
3. Ashli Babbitt was a veteran. But on January 6th, she became a domestic terrorist. She was not peacefully protesting. She was with a group who threatened to kill members of the government. She tried to enter the Speaker’s Lobby, which was barricaded. Behind the barricade were officers with guns. That was a warning she ignored. She should have left. She did not. She made the wrong decision.
Lee Hall
Englewood
