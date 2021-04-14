Editor:
Tiger Woods had his third high profile collision on February 23, 2021. This crash was caused by speeding 84 – 87 mph in a 45 mph area. The first incident was in 2009 when he rode over a hydrant and hit a tree. In 2017, he was arrested on a DUI charge.
The detectives at the most recent scene did not seek search warrants to do screens for alcohol and drugs. This is outrageous given his terrible driving history. His behavior warrants the “loss of the privilege of driving” for life. The average person would never have this behavior overlooked. This is definitely an example of justice being selective to the famous and rich.
Kit Kellinger
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.