Editor:

Our community and others around us need stricter vape regulations. There are teenagers ending up in the hospital due to vapes that are not FDA approved.

These teens have nicotine addictions they never had before. They probably haven't even touched a cigarette before, yet they puff on a device that is meant to end a tobacco/nicotine addiction.

Teens are spending hundreds of dollars every month to pay for vapes that cause detrimental health effects. The worst part about these vapes that are sold legally is that some of ingredients in them are unknown. For this reason, there needs to be more regulations on what goes into these vapes. This also includes making them FDA approved.

Vivian Victor

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments