In the Dec. 18/19 weekend edition of the Wall Street Journal, the Journal's investigation team pointed out the terrible dangers faced by teenage users of Tik Tok. Teenage girls seem to be especially targeted by this site. Many of the posts on the site urge girls to starve themselves, advocate consuming only 300 calories a day, and promote the so-called "corpse bride" diet, among other life threatening actions. Too many young girls have actually died as a result of following this terrible advice.
I wonder how many parents realize that Tik Tok is owned by the Chinese company Byte Dance, and that Byte Dance is owned and controlled by the government of Communist China?
Perhaps what is happening to our teens is not an accident, but is a purposeful mechanism of that totalitarian regime, designed to negatively affect our young people both psychologically, and physically. Since the Chinese government sees us as an enemy, and continues to threaten us each time we do something they dislike, why not assume that they will retaliate against us by going after our youth? After all, China is a country that runs concentration camps, disappears people, violates treaties, and threatens military action against Taiwan and all those who support that democracy.
Parents must be aware of what is happening to their children, and control who has access to them. We cannot afford to have any of our young people destroyed by the servants of a totalitarian state operating under the guise of an innocuous social media site.
