In the Punta Gorda City Council election, Debby Carey, who formerly headed the PGI Civic Association, is challenging four-term incumbent Rachel Keesling.
A recent letter favored Keesling because of her experience. It is a circular argument to claim an incumbent should be elected because she is experienced and that she is experienced because she is the incumbent. That letter also contended Keesling “has had overwhelming approval by the voters.” It is a fact that the voters have never elected Keesling because she has heretofore been unopposed.
Some argue Keesling deserves support because she is the mayor. You may recall from high school civics that cities can have either a “strong” or a “weak” mayor organization. A strong mayor is one who is elected by the citizens and has direct authority over operations. In a weak mayor system like Punta Gorda’s, the mayor is chosen by the city council and operations are supervised by a city manager. While our mayor presides over council meetings and sometimes serves as a spokesperson, she has the same one vote that other council members have.
Recently, Keesling has proclaimed the need for the council to listen to the citizens (which sounds a lot like her opponent’s promise to be “a voice for the citizens”). Some wonder if Keesling’s newfound desire to listen to the citizens (rather than to the elite) resulted from her need to stand for election.
It is time for a change. Debby Carey will indeed be a voice for the citizens. She deserves your vote.
Beverly MacMahon
Punta Gorda
