Editor:
It’s hard to believe that America and the rest of the free world have had to endure the Trump presidency with all the chaos that surrounded it. History will reflect this time and it won’t be pretty.
So let’s look forward to a new direction in America where our values and morals will be reset, our standing in the world will be reset, especially to our allies but also to our enemies. Where immigrants will be welcome again, voting will be made easier, health care will become a right not a privilege, and laws will be passed not by the Supreme Court but by the people. Politicians and the press will be held accountable for misinformation and outright lies.
The majority of American people have been heard, not the 42% of the electorate or corporations. Hopefully we can reduce the time and money spent on electing government officials. Hopefully we can have a week where we are not hearing about a conspiracy, someone’s financial statements or something on Twitter.
In seven of the last eight elections the American popular vote has picked a Liberal not a Conservative agenda and it was not based on the Electoral College. My hope is we can work together to achieve these goals and make fundamental changes which reflect the majority of the American people but also including the voices within the minority.
Any world leader who is responsible for the death of 250k and rising of their citizens should be charged with genocide. Trump is guilty!
George Baillie
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.