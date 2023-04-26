Eight score years ago our forefathers were engaged in a horrific civil war to determine whether that premise upon which this nation was built (that all people “are created equal, … have certain unalienable rights, … among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness”) would be retained. One side believed, if they were victors, those of color shouldn't have such rights. The other believed, if they were victors, those who'd been slaves should receive these rights.
A founder of that party which most supported those rights for all was president, and he, in few words, on 11/19/1863, memorialized the key battlefield of that war, and noted that we as countrymen “highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain – that this nation under God, shall have a new birth of freedom – and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
This world will little note, nor long remember this republic if it meets its demise, and becomes a dictatorship. Now, evil-doers, saying they are of that dear president’s party, are undoing our founding fathers’ work, fraudulently claiming elections were stolen so that they may steal elections, forgetting history so that peoples’ rights might be forgotten, claiming attacks on the foundations and institutions of our nation aren't attacks, and that those who fomented an insurrection should be pardoned. It is time for true patriots to step forward to protect our Constitution and all we hold dear.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.