Eight score years ago our forefathers were engaged in a horrific civil war to determine whether that premise upon which this nation was built (that all people “are created equal, … have certain unalienable rights, … among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness”) would be retained. One side believed, if they were victors, those of color shouldn't have such rights. The other believed, if they were victors, those who'd been slaves should receive these rights.


   
