Thiessen describes Xi and Putin as evil. Both have a manifesto, stated goals, reasons and intentions. He equates them with “Mien Kampf”. Hitler implemented intensions into reality. He intended to attack Poland, retrieve the Danzig Corridor, attack Russia, dominate the fertile lands of Eastern Europe. Plans sidetracked by Britain. These intentions should be a profiler's dream.
All were absolute leaders. Evil subordinates the individual, a few individuals become deciders.
Governments seem to devolve into a limited number of deciders. All governments are populated by men of the world, interested in worldly things, they all have plans and manifestos. Beware of those that disguise their plans. At least Putin, Xi and Hitler were open about the evil they intended to implement.
Violence is evil, institutional violence destroys life. The United States spends one trillion a year on violence.
The Bill of Rights protect us from evil. The Separation of Power protects us from evil. When there is an assault on The First and Second Amendment, there is a plan to institute evil.
Christ said that we must choose between God and evil, God or the ways of men. Godless men are evil and fence sitters are their assistants.
“The Father of all lies” is sifting souls. Christ is the compass, “The way and the truth.” Without a philosophical compass, we are lost in lies.
