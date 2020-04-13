Editor:
Let's all stop with the negative finger pointing already!
How about some positive prayers asking our merciful God for help. If enough of us are knocking at His door He will surely hear us.
Just in case you don't have a particular prayer in mind, please consider joining the millions of us around the world who will be praying the Chaplet of Divine Mercy every day from Good Friday until April 19, Divine Mercy Sunday. During this time we will be asking God "for the sake of His sorrowful passion have mercy on us and on this whole world."
If this prayer was ever really needed, it is right now. Jesus we trust in you.
John G. Mulholland
Port Charlotte
