Editor:
I drive I-75 at least two to three days per week. The aggressive drivers out there are ridiculous and need to be stopped and ticketed daily. The accidents killing innocent folks are happening just all too often!
I like to keep my speed at about 76-78 mph and yet that's just not fast enough for some! Drivers will fly by me like I am standing still and worse is they are constantly changing lanes. These aggressive folks act like they are in the Daytona 500 literally pushing others out of their way, passing on the far right, cutting all the way to the far left and then cutting others off as they jockey for position. The real classic is when they fly up behind you and start flashing their lights at you to move over even if you can't.
It's time for the county police to add many more patrols on I-75 and stop the crazy aggressive drivers!
Martin Hemmer
Punta Gorda
