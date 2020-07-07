Editor:
Unfortunately we, the silent majority, are at least partially at fault for the current chaos in our country. We have allowed ourselves to be bullied into silence. The fear of being stigmatized as a racist or losing a job, or being attacked for expressing a differing opinion keeps us silent.
The mob hides behind the 1st Amendment to terrorize individuals and businesses, to loot, to burn, to destroy and to attack law enforcement and we silently accept this as cultural change. Why, because we continue to elect officials who support this behavior for political reasons. We listen to pundits and officials who claim to be omniscient and then echo their false narrative about peaceful protests on social media and in letters to the editor.
Yes we need change and progress but it must be positive and fair. We abhor unjustified police violence but accept with casual mention two officers sitting in a police car being assassinated or a 3-year-old in a car being shot. We need to make our voices heard by voting out of office any local (as in Tampa) county, state and federal politician who does not openly and loudly oppose this violence and political correctness bullying. It is time for the silent majority to be heard
Sally Meier
North Port
