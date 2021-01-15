Editor:
During my career as a reporter, I covered countless local elections, patriotic ceremonies and other moving events. These experiences deepened my gratitude for the freedoms our U.S. Constitution upholds for us. I should never forget that Americans sacrificed their lives to preserve these freedoms.
That is why I am dumbfounded to see my fellow Americans, draped in American flags, attack our Capitol in a misguided attempt to terrorize members of Congress as they endeavored to ratify our presidential election.
President Trump summoned his followers to his rally Jan. 6 to send them on a mission to disrupt Congress’s proceedings. He must be held accountable. But his followers are just as culpable. For they have chosen the easy path — to follow his delusions — over the more difficult one, to undertake their own investigations to discern the truth.
If they did so, they would readily discover that Trump’s claims of voter fraud were dismissed by the courts for a lack of evidence. Other claims that some states overlooked their own laws to update their mail-in voting procedures — in advance of an election in which unprecedented turnout amid the pandemic was expected —were also dismissed as insufficient grounds for tossing the election.
My pro-Trump friends tell me they don’t support violent insurrection. But, at least one added that “all politicians lie” and therefore “it should all be torn down.”
We saw on Jan. 6 what that looks like. Let’s come together to stand in the breach, like our forefathers did so many times since the signing of our Declaration of Independence.
Greg Martin
Punta Gorda
