Editor:
Cranberry Blvd/W.Price Blvd. 7-11 Proposed Development. According to the city of North Port, public notices regarding the commissioners final hearing are set for June 15 at 9 a.m. Please be aware that any and all emails/evidence must be received by the City Clerks office five days before the meeting.
Per the city attorney all public comments received on the city website on June 14, starting at 9 am, will be submitted for review and read aloud to the commissioners before a final vote is taken. Due to the lack of public notice at the last hearing it is considered unlawful, and the June 15, 9 a.m. hearing will start from the beginning and held again online via Zoom since City Hall is still closed to the public. Residents are able to log into the meeting on the city of North Port website.
Under the circumstances I strongly encourage residents to make your voice heard regarding this proposed development. The following may be submitted: signed emails, voicemails - five days prior to hearing and public comment submitted on June 14 at 9 am.
The amount of community support has been so amazing and I feel optimistic that if we pull together, our voices will be heard and the proper decision will be made to protect our health, safety, and prevent our property value loss. A 24/7 business is not permitted due to Sec-179 Florida ULDC regular business hours (5 a.m.-10 p.m. ) only!
Stacy Tracy
North Port
