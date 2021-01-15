Editor:
The time has finally come for the Trump believers to admit he is nothing but a grifter. You have been taken for a ride, like Thelma & Louise.
Please take down your Trump flags and banners and remove your bumper stickers. This man is an embarrassment to our country. He was never more than the president of the Trump org. That was his main focus — never our welfare. The only thing left to do is prosecute him, his son and his lawyer Rudy, for inciting a riot and encouraging an attack on our Capitol.
Hopefully that conviction will keep them from ever seeking any public office. The damage he did to our country will take years to undo.
Michael Ahearn
Punta Gorda
