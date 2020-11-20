Editor:

75 million Americans know that they pledge allegiance to the Constitution and not to President Trump.

They knew the Electoral College favors Republicans in that Democrats to have any chance of the Presidency need 3 million more popular votes than Republicans.

Biden jumped the bias and got 4 million or more votes. In the Electoral College Biden has a landslide victory of 306 votes whereas it only takes 270 to gain the Presidency.

Republicans who are conditioned to winning with a minority of the votes are now calling the election as being invalid.

Republicans knew even though Trump had 3 million less popular votes won a 306 majority in the Electoral College.


Trump called this a landside. Sure the Electoral College is a 200-year-old artifact of the Constitution.

Those who take an originalist stance on the Constitution should realize doing so makes the Air Force illegal since there were no airplanes back then and same with highway speed restrictions there were no cars equally with guns there were no assault rifles.

Just as we modify the interpretation of the Constitution to allow for modern concepts it is time to visit the Electoral College and make it modern and fair for Democrats.

Douglas Kennedy

Punta Gorda

