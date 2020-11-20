Editor:
75 million Americans know that they pledge allegiance to the Constitution and not to President Trump.
They knew the Electoral College favors Republicans in that Democrats to have any chance of the Presidency need 3 million more popular votes than Republicans.
Biden jumped the bias and got 4 million or more votes. In the Electoral College Biden has a landslide victory of 306 votes whereas it only takes 270 to gain the Presidency.
Republicans who are conditioned to winning with a minority of the votes are now calling the election as being invalid.
Republicans knew even though Trump had 3 million less popular votes won a 306 majority in the Electoral College.
Trump called this a landside. Sure the Electoral College is a 200-year-old artifact of the Constitution.
Those who take an originalist stance on the Constitution should realize doing so makes the Air Force illegal since there were no airplanes back then and same with highway speed restrictions there were no cars equally with guns there were no assault rifles.
Just as we modify the interpretation of the Constitution to allow for modern concepts it is time to visit the Electoral College and make it modern and fair for Democrats.
Douglas Kennedy
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.