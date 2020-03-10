Editor:
Captain Josh Olive (“Down with sewers,” Waterline 2/27/2020) is right about the need to stop mixing waste with water. According to the latest reports from the Conservancy of SW Florida, CHNEP and the Florida DEP, our estuaries (Charlotte Harbor, Lemon Bay and the Tidal Myakka and Peace Rivers) are impaired.
The local researchers at FWC tell us that while our fish can recover (in time) from natural disturbances such as hurricanes, cold spells and red tide, they are not resilient to the excess nutrients that humans dump into our estuaries via wastewater and stormwater. FWC’s fisheries ecologists also report troubling and persistent incidents of filamentous algae. Seagrass monitors report a downward trend. Evidence from all sources indicates we are at a tipping point for the quality of the water in our valuable estuaries.
A different kind of toilet, as the editorial suggests, could help. My family cruised for years using a self-contained, composting toilet on our boat. Nothing went overboard. No smell. We “harvested” the product to enrich the soil in our garden. The concept works.
As Capt. Olive says, it is time for a new way of thinking. In addition to upgrading toilets, please consider the 10 suggestions made by three local scientists. Search for Ideas for Enhancing Charlotte County’s Management of Our Exceptional Estuaries, Waterways and Water Quality. Or go directly to https://ecopapak.org/wq/ideas.htm
William “Coty” Keller
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.