Editor:
Congratulations to City Council on their decision to deny Fishermen’s Village request for building regulation changes at Fishville.
Suggestion; why doesn’t the new owner, Jon Larmore, extend an olive branch to the owners of Smuggler’s and negotiate a new lease agreement instead of doing everything he can to drive out a business that has been an active community supporter for 41 years. Harpoon Harry’s opened 26.5 years ago in 1993. Smuggler’s has done nothing but support Charlotte County. Never been a detriment. Always there and willing to help those in need.
The Village needs parking; always has. It does not matter how many wonderful additions are planned, if people have nowhere to park. Depending on the kindness of Jim and Cathy Sanders and their companies cannot last forever and when that agreement ends, the village will be in even deeper trouble. Why don’t they take the money being spent in frivolous lawsuits and build a parking garage where the far side parking is? The new museum is in need of additional parking; another area for a garage. Imagine when there are additional hotel rooms there, what a mess the parking will be.
There are so many positive improvements to be made to bring Fishermen’s Village up to the standards everyone in this community deserves and would appreciate. Isn’t it time for the new owners of Fishermen’s Village to put their pettiness to rest and work together with Smuggler’s to attain an attraction that will benefit everyone involved?
Judith Harris
Punta Gorda
