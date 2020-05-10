Editor:
The longer we wait to reopen Florida's economy, the harder it will be for people to reclaim their freedom and their lives. It's time to stop the panic and end the total isolation.
Without herd immunity, all we are doing is delaying the disappearance of Covid-19. At some point everyone is going to get this virus...no matter what. `This is like the flu. The only "weapon" we have for flu is the shot which diminishes the severity of the symptoms.
In 2018, Florida had over 3,000 people die of the flu. There were 1,000 deaths related to COVID19 among Florida’s 21 million population. Yet we continue to destroy our economy, our freedoms, and our livelihoods. Are we going to continue to isolate the healthy people? Most people have a 98% full recovery rate.
Never before in the history of the U.S. have we isolated everyone based on a hypothetical model. More people are dying from other diseases due to a panic driven mindset. Are we going to shut down the economy next year too? We have testing in place and treatment options that were not in existence a couple of months ago. We need to open beauty and barber shops, retail stores, nail salons, gyms, and restaurants.
Wearing masks should never be mandatory. The hospitals are not busy; we have flattened the curve; and we have testing in place. It is time to get the healthy people back into the workforce while we continue to protect the sick people.
Janis Tobin
Port Charlotte
