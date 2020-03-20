Editor:

When I moved to Charlotte County in 2004 I subscribed to The Sun. It was commonplace, at that time, for the Letters To The Editor section to publish letters from year-round residents bashing our part-time residents as to why they were so annoying and difficult and it was nice to see them leave. The part-time residents oftentimes responded with their own letters pointing out the many benefits they provided to the area.

This situation went on for quite awhile until one day the editor stated a new policy: The paper would no longer publish letters critical of the part-time residents. Peace prevailed. Recently I have noticed a number of the bashing letters along with responses from the part-time residents.

A long time has passed since the policy was enacted, the paper has changed management and employees have come and gone so maybe the no-bash policy has slipped through the cracks. If so, this might be a good time to re-instate it.

Betty Vogel

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments