Editor:
When are we ever going to vote for term limits for members of Congress? We are way overdue for fresh new blood and ideas in Congress, on both sides.
These old white guys that have been there for 30-40 years have got to go, and their behavior lately proves that they have overstayed their welcome. I would love to have background checks done on them, and put in front of the public, and see what kinds of things the FBI comes up with. They'd all probably go to jail.
Patricia Fischer
Punta Gorda
