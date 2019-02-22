Editor:
To what end will the "Russia collusion" issue continue? Do we not trust our Senate Intelligence Committee? Or do we only mistrust our oversight regarding Donald Trump?
We are supposed to trust the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs regarding Hillary Clinton's emails. We are supposed to trust the House Select Committee on Benghazi. We are supposed to trust the FBI that there is no evidence of IRS targeting conservative groups, even though a settlement was paid.
Even the most ardent Trump hater has to admit that there is a point where we say that the people charged with investigating find nothing (or say they find nothing) so we have to move on. And, hey, we've been in your shoes, we understand.
John Bryant
Rotonda West
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.