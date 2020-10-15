Editor:
Warning! I’m going to state this loud and clear, so if you support the current occupant of the White House, stop reading now.
But first, our “classy” First Lady tossed the F word around like tinsel while talking about the “burden” of having to plan Christmas decorations. Then she made mean-spirited remarks about the children in cages on the border. Bravo!
On TV, I saw someone announcing that Trumputin had COVID, and at first, I thought it was a satirical sketch. He’s cried “wolf” so many times, he cannot be trusted to tell the truth about any matter.
It’s beyond me how anyone who has eyes and ears can still support this liar. When he was in the hospital, it was a welcome relief to experience a pause in the barrage of airborne bovine excrement. Warning! Warning! Incoming tweet storm of lies.
He took a photo-op joyride and exposed the secret service men to the virus. The “triumphal” return to the White House was really something to behold. (Balcony scene reminiscent of Mussolini) No trumpeting angels? He could hardly breathe (very apparent since he took off his mask) and then did another photo-op (w/o mask) with the camera crew right there. Positive with COVID, and yet he gleefully exposes others to himself and flaunts science.
He is not a leader and not compassionate. He’s a homicidal sociopath.
“It is what it is.” The truth hurts, but it will set you free (John 8:32).
Vote him out! Lock him up!
Cindy Scaruffi-Klispie
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.