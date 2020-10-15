Editor:

On Oct. 1 your story was entitled "There's No Place Like Home".

The millennials caught on fast. Let dear old dad and mum keep paying their bills.

Move in rent-free with bed and board furnished.

Pout about the dating restrictions. Probably there are rules concerning moral behavior, like no unmarried sex.


During WWII there was a massive movement of young women who went home to live. They had begun their first homes when their husbands were called into the military service.

I was one of them. But I paid for myself and my baby girl; my friends did, too. We had jobs and we contributed.

When will they grow up? When will they learn? When will they ever learn?

Rachel Weishuhn

Port Charlotte

