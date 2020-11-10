Editor:
I would like to extend a message of peace and move past the “you lost, get over it” philosophy of four years ago. While I acknowledge the disappointment and anger of Trump supporters, I am excited to move forward.
I have volunteered extensively, often in the western states. In 2017 I had a conversation with a friend who surprised me by stating that she and many others compared President Obama to the devil. Naively, I thought Obama was viewed positively by most. I concluded that friends and media sources shape our belief system.
We have been asked to move past the fear, hate, and lies of the Trump administration and cultivate hope, unity, compassion, and love. These are action words which connote we make changes. Habits are moldable as we are open-minded, occasionally watch different television stations, admit that different opinions are not “fake news,” serve all with compassion, and look for opportunities for unification. If you are serious about progressing from the strife and turmoil we have felt, get into action!
Dyan Hale
Port Charlotte
