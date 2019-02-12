Editor:
I agree with previous comments about who would want a pickle ball court in their “back yard.” Forming a committee is a way to take the heat of the current elected officials.
As Harry Truman said, “If you can’t take the heat get out of the kitchen.”
As a council member you were elected to make decisions for the safety and quality of life issues for the members of the community you serve, i.e., Punta Gorda.
Then make a long overdue decision. You have invested taxpayers' money in the pickle ball complex being built on the FSW campus than when the complex opens, eliminate pickleball within the city limits and direct those interested to play at FSW complex.
Case closed and move on to other more taxing issues within the city.
Charles A. Brox Jr.
Punta Gorda
