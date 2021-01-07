Editor:
It's time to say "thank you" to the people in my life who helped me so much.
First I thank God for my long life and for giving me my son.
Next, at age 90, I gave up driving. I still need transportation, so i started looking. I found "A Better Solution." It is a group of ladies that ara, so much good. They take me where I need to go and they will shop or do light cleaning for me. So thank you to my special ladies. Bob (head man), Karen and Tammy who keep appointments straight. My ladies: Linda, Pat, Suzanne, Stephanie, Angelina, Barbara, Louella, Annette, Ruth, Valerie and Marylyn. They are my special ladies. Thank you/
Next, Charlotte County Waste Management. They take my totes to the road, empty them and return them to my house. Thank you.
Next, my mail lady, Sue. She brings my mail and packages to the door when need be. Thank you.
Last, but not least, Jill. She drives in the dark to deliver my Daily Sun, so I have it with my coffee. Thank you.
Wishing you all a healthy, happy new year.
Carol Weber
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.