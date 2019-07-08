Editor:
The July 13 public hearing should be a wake up call for all RWA members. The $300 increase in taxes, who do they think they are fooling? Us, that's who.
Time to stand up to this rip-off.
The $25 for sidewalks (but $275 more for their cushion?) My guess is it's a "done deal" and we have no vote on this P.T. Barnum scam. Sounds like another few million back-door closed meeting they tried to hide down in south Florida for a shelter.
Time to level the field.
Each year for many years (20?) our association fees went up from $60 to $190, and we are given the opportunity to vote on the surplus monies after the expenses, to have it returned to us or let the RWA keep it. Well, we shot ourselves in the foot and let them keep it. Keep what is yours.
Let's fight for the right of all members to vote on the proposed increase for sidewalks beyond what we already have.
If we don't have a vote, then the next time the 1-percent sales tax comes up for vote, reject that also.
It is time to clean house in our county. Vote out all those commissioners, excluding Mr. Tisio and those that support his hard work to expose those elected who thumb their noses at "we the people."
Without our efforts to these ends we will see more of the same treatment in the future. I hope not and so should you.
Gary Brandt
Rotonda West
