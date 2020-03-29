Editor:
During these difficult times when we rely on accurate, up to date information for our health and welfare, both individually and as a community, it is reassuring to me to be able to turn to my online and print editions of the Charlotte Sun.
We’re lucky in Charlotte County to still have a such a high quality local newspaper during a time when many such papers are struggling to survive financially or are being acquired by corporate owners interested only in slashing local costs and collecting the remaining profits.
Now is an excellent time to support this local asset with a subscription, if you don’t already have one, as well as to recognize the dedication of the Sun’s editors and reporters and the exceptionally high quality journalism we enjoy.
Jim Dodez
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.