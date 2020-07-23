Editor:
Four years ago, how would you have answered the following questions?
In what country does the candidate-elect ask for a foreign adversary’s help to win his country’s election? In what country does the president label the free press “the enemy of the people?” In what country does the president pervert the justice system to swear allegiance to him, using it to reward his friends and punish his enemies?
In what country does the president bribe foreign leaders with taxpayer funded military help, giving it only if they help him win re-election? In what country does the president actively work against the majority of its citizens by bullying them, calling them names, and finally threatening them with military force to keep them in line? In what country does the president personally profit off the presidency while in office?
In what country does the president run a disinformation campaign, including propaganda and wild conspiracy theories, to confuse and distract its citizens to make himself look better? And, in what country would a global pandemic first be minimized, then blamed on an opposing political party, then mishandled to the point of political malfeasance?
Four years ago, you might’ve answered “Russia” or “China” or “North Korea” or “Iran.” But today, thanks to Trump, it’s the USA. In only four short years, he has taken our country from the best in the world to one of the worst. Let’s give him his final grade in November, and tell this loser, “you’re fired!”
Emily Smith
Port Charlotte
