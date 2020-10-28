Editor:

In the fog of caronavirus I'm thinking of Thanksgiving and wondering if anyone's serving the less fortunate this year. I haven't heard or read anything. The way the Englewood community has traditionally stood up is truly something to be proud of. If no one is, please contact me at 941-376-2159 and we'll get it done.

Erick Phelps

Englewood

