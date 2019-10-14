Editor:
Over the years, changes have come to Englewood. The Post Office left downtown Dearborn Street. One-way streets came. Fake brick crosswalks damaged Dearborn intersections. Ditches dug too close to roads or sidewalks caused erosion.
A U-Haul parking lot replaced the cute Cajun Club. Colorful Mad Sam's Restaurant on Lemon Bay was bulldozed for a boring condo building.
While the little Herald Tribune office closed, the Englewood Sun moved from a dull gray building into the blue-roofed Pagoda. The interior was like a Nordic wooden church, friendly faces and the bustle of a newspaper office. The Sun had been one of the few papers that put the local news in the first section, and the local news from NYC, Washington, and Moscow in the second.
As you walked in a dark-haired woman to your right smiled at you. To your left sat a fair-haired lady, who, among other things, helped you compose an obituary for a loved one. Then came the two Steves, who reported on local events like Red Tide. Toward the back were desks where reporters sat. Before you got to them there was often cake or cookies laid out near the editor's desk.
Jean Kathleen Ranallo
Englewood
