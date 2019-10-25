Editor:
How do I pick an unbiased, helpful Honest Medicare adviser?
Every year I have extreme problems finding a good advisor and below are some tips that may help you with the maze.
The truth of the matter? It’s not easy finding a knowledgeable, respected and trustworthy authority on Medicare
1). Search. First, consider using the Internet to find some agents and/or consultants.
2). Evaluate. Once you’ve found a list of advisers, you’ll need to figure out who to eliminate from your search. You want someone who has the knowledge, skills and integrity to assist you in finding the plan that fits your unique situation.
At the first encounter especially on the phone ask for their full name address and license number which they will likely refuse to give. Then ask if they will be your plan fiduciary. The primary responsibility of fiduciaries is to run the plan solely in the interest of participants and beneficiaries and for the exclusive purpose of providing benefits and paying plan expenses.
Best case, your Medicare adviser will help you figure out which plan to use and charge only a fee or an hourly rate — not a commission. Commissions could mean the advice is conflicted. A good Medicare adviser will contact you for a review during the year — not just during the annual enrollment period.
This advice is good for any insurance plane and should protect you and give you more information on the product.
John Surkan
Port Charlotte
